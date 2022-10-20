Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2CAH0
20.10.22 16:36
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13252837] (DE000LB2CAH0) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.10./16:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2CAH0
|LB2CAH
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.