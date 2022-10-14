Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2BZP2




14.10.22 16:39
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [13001159] (DE000LB2BZP2) suspended

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Uran Hot Stock mit wegweisender Übernahme
Diesen 421% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 14.10./16:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2BZP2 LB2BZP 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  16:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Aktie startet enorme Kursrallye. Spektakuläre Übernahme. Diesen 598% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...