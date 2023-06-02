Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf DA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2BWC7




02.06.23 12:16
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [15819727] (DE000LB2BWC7) suspended

Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor Big News - Diesen 502% Drohnen Aktientip jetzt kaufen
nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 02.06./12:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2BWC7 LB2BWC 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 1,2 Billionen $ Lithium. Offtake Agreements mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA) - Jetzt einsteigen

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...