OE Turbo Bull auf Encavis [Cit. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KJ5EYK6
14.03.24 09:20
Instrument ID [18837032] (DE000KJ5EYK6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,27 €
|2,76 €
|3,51 €
|+127,17%
|14.03./11:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KJ5EYK6
|KJ5EYK
|6,36 €
|0,73 €
6,27
+127,17%
202,40
+0,35%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,27 €
|+127,17%
|12:07
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|6,32 €
|+128,99%
|11:12
