Call auf Anheuser-Busch InBev . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KJ50BB6
14.03.24 09:37
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [18791961] (DE000KJ50BB6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,58 €
|0,70 €
|-0,12 €
|-17,14%
|14.03./08:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KJ50BB6
|KJ50BB
|0,70 €
|0,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,58 €
|-17,14%
|08:13
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,63 €
|0,00%
|13.03.24
