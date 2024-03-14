Erweiterte Funktionen
Put auf Anheuser-Busch InBev . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KH8NVN3
14.03.24 09:37
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16644887] (DE000KH8NVN3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,15 €
|0,09 €
|0,06 €
|+66,67%
|14.03./08:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH8NVN3
|KH8NVN
|0,70 €
|0,090 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|0,15 €
|+66,67%
|08:08
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,12 €
|0,00%
|13.03.24
