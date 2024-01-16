Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Synopsys [Citigroup G. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KH8BYD3
16.01.24 14:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16499510] (DE000KH8BYD3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,63 €
|7,50 €
|1,13 €
|+15,07%
|16.01./16:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH8BYD3
|KH8BYD
|13,66 €
|4,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,63 €
|+15,07%
|15:49
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|7,37 €
|-1,73%
|08:57
