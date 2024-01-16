Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Synopsys [Citigroup G. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KH8BYB7
16.01.24 14:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16503554] (DE000KH8BYB7) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,86 €
|0,43 €
|0,43 €
|+100,00%
|16.01./16:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH8BYB7
|KH8BYB
|2,40 €
|0,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,86 €
|+100,00%
|15:55
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,46 €
|+6,98%
|08:57
