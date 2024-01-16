Erweiterte Funktionen
OE Turbo Bull auf Synopsys [C. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KH6BW04
16.01.24 14:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15803989] (DE000KH6BW04) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,70 €
|8,38 €
|1,32 €
|+15,75%
|16.01./16:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH6BW04
|KH6BW0
|15,73 €
|1,32 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|9,70 €
|+15,75%
|16:01
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|8,44 €
|+0,60%
|14:45
= Realtime
Aktuell
