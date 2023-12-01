Erweiterte Funktionen
Anleihe auf Festzins - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KH5DBS1
01.12.23 15:25
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17530098] (DE000KH5DBS1) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.12./14:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH5DBS1
|KH5DBS
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:28
