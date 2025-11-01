Erweiterte Funktionen
3,20% Anleihe 11/2025 auf Fe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KH5DBK8
03.11.23 13:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17144104] (DE000KH5DBK8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,20 €
|100,00 €
|-0,80 €
|-0,80%
|03.11./12:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH5DBK8
|KH5DBK
|100,00 €
|99,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,20 €
|-0,80%
|12:26
