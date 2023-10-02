Erweiterte Funktionen
4,00% Festzinsanleihe 10/2033. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KH5DBF8
02.10.23 13:25
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16950790] (DE000KH5DBF8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.10./13:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH5DBF8
|KH5DBF
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.09.23
