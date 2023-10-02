Erweiterte Funktionen
3,30% Festzinsanleihe 10/2026. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KH5DBE1
02.10.23 13:25
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16950783] (DE000KH5DBE1) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,80 €
|100,00 €
|-1,20 €
|-1,20%
|02.10./13:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH5DBE1
|KH5DBE
|100,00 €
|98,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,80 €
|-1,20%
|13:11
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.