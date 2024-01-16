Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Synopsys [Citigroup G. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KH4LLB2
16.01.24 14:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15329429] (DE000KH4LLB2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,75 €
|1,18 €
|0,57 €
|+48,31%
|16.01./16:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH4LLB2
|KH4LLB
|5,25 €
|0,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,75 €
|+48,31%
|15:49
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1,16 €
|-1,69%
|08:52
