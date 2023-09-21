Erweiterte Funktionen
Put auf Splunk [Citigroup Globa. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KH3BV24
21.09.23 13:51
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14775239] (DE000KH3BV24) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,64 €
|0,59 €
|0,05 €
|+8,47%
|21.09./15:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH3BV24
|KH3BV2
|2,27 €
|0,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,64 €
|+8,47%
|13:03
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,63 €
|+6,78%
|08:53
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.