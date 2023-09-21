Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Splunk [Citigroup Globa. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KH3BV16
21.09.23 13:51
Instrument ID [14775015] (DE000KH3BV16) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,82 €
|0,26 €
|0,56 €
|+215,38%
|21.09./15:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH3BV16
|KH3BV1
|0,82 €
|0,090 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,82 €
|+215,38%
|15:46
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,23 €
|-11,54%
|08:53
