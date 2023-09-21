Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Splunk [Citigroup Globa. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KH3BV08
21.09.23 13:51
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14770100] (DE000KH3BV08) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,27 €
|0,32 €
|-0,05 €
|-15,63%
|21.09./15:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH3BV08
|KH3BV0
|0,70 €
|0,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,27 €
|-15,63%
|13:11
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,28 €
|-12,50%
|08:53
= Realtime
