Discount-Zertifikat auf Newmon. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG9BLD9
08.06.23 21:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13539725] (DE000KG9BLD9) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,02 €
|35,05 €
|-0,03 €
|-0,09%
|08.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG9BLD9
|KG9BLD
|35,88 €
|32,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,99 €
|-0,26%
|08.06.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|35,02 €
|-0,09%
|08.06.23
