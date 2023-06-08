Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount-Zertifikat auf Newmon. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG9BLA5
08.06.23 21:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13540016] (DE000KG9BLA5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,64 €
|32,76 €
|-0,12 €
|-0,37%
|08.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG9BLA5
|KG9BLA
|32,96 €
|31,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,64 €
|-0,46%
|19:35
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|32,64 €
|-0,37%
|19:50
Aktuell
