Discount-Zertifikat auf Newmon. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG9BL89
08.06.23 21:13
Instrument ID [13540039] (DE000KG9BL89) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,47 €
|36,51 €
|-0,04 €
|-0,11%
|08.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG9BL89
|KG9BL8
|37,04 €
|33,69 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|36,44 €
|-0,27%
|19:41
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|36,47 €
|-0,11%
|19:12
