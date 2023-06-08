Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount-Zertifikat auf Newmon. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG9BL71
08.06.23 21:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13539739] (DE000KG9BL71) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,15 €
|35,28 €
|-0,13 €
|-0,37%
|08.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG9BL71
|KG9BL7
|35,42 €
|32,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|35,18 €
|-0,37%
|08.06.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|35,15 €
|-0,37%
|08.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.