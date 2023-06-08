Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount-Zertifikat auf Newmon. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG9BL48
08.06.23 21:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13540036] (DE000KG9BL48) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,26 €
|27,47 €
|-0,21 €
|-0,76%
|08.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG9BL48
|KG9BL4
|27,63 €
|26,24 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,26 €
|-0,76%
|19:25
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|27,26 €
|-0,76%
|19:50
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.