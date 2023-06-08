Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount-Zertifikat auf Newmon. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG9BL06
08.06.23 21:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13540033] (DE000KG9BL06) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,75 €
|33,94 €
|-0,19 €
|-0,56%
|08.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG9BL06
|KG9BL0
|34,03 €
|32,28 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,78 €
|-0,47%
|19:25
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|33,75 €
|-0,56%
|19:50
