Discount-Zertifikat auf Newmon. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG9BKY7
08.06.23 21:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13540008] (DE000KG9BKY7) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,44 €
|27,66 €
|-0,22 €
|-0,80%
|08.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG9BKY7
|KG9BKY
|28,12 €
|26,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,44 €
|-0,80%
|19:31
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|27,44 €
|-0,80%
|19:50
