OE Turbo Bull auf Synopsys [C. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG96159
16.01.24 14:42
Instrument ID [13423351] (DE000KG96159) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,42 €
|21,85 €
|1,57 €
|+7,19%
|16.01./16:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG96159
|KG9615
|29,28 €
|8,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,42 €
|+7,19%
|15:52
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|21,94 €
|+0,41%
|14:43
