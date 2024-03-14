Erweiterte Funktionen
OE Turbo Bear auf Encavis [C. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG7KL72
14.03.24 09:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12804622] (DE000KG7KL72) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,26 €
|7,68 €
|-3,42 €
|-44,53%
|14.03./12:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG7KL72
|KG7KL7
|10,39 €
|3,85 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,26 €
|-44,53%
|12:08
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|4,21 €
|-45,32%
|11:12
= Realtime
Aktuell
