Erweiterte Funktionen
4,00% Anleihe 04/2030 (K) au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG6NLP4
17.04.23 12:23
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15256600] (DE000KG6NLP4) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.04./14:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6NLP4
|KG6NLP
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:41
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.