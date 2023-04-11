Erweiterte Funktionen
Fixkupon Express Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG6NLL3
11.04.23 12:21
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15223050] (DE000KG6NLL3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.04./12:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6NLL3
|KG6NLL
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|12:02
