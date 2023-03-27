Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf Infineon [Citig. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG6NLH1
27.03.23 12:25
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15017397] (DE000KG6NLH1) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.03./12:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6NLH1
|KG6NLH
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.03.23
