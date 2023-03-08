Erweiterte Funktionen



3,25% Anleihe 03/2028 (K) au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG6NLF5




08.03.23 14:01
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [14883949] (DE000KG6NLF5) suspended

Aktuell
Eilt: Medtech Hot Stock meldet neue Anlage für Schlaganfallbehandlung
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 08.03./13:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000KG6NLF5 KG6NLF 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  09:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip meldet KI Deal - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...