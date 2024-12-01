Erweiterte Funktionen
5,00% Anleihe 12/2024 (K) au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG6NKV4
09.12.22 13:29
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13980681] (DE000KG6NKV4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 $
|100,00 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.12./12:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6NKV4
|KG6NKV
|100,00 $
|100,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 $
|0,00%
|10:20
Aktuell
