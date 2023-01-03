Erweiterte Funktionen
Float To Fixed Zinsanleihe 3M . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG6NKU6
03.01.23 14:30
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13980674] (DE000KG6NKU6) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.01./14:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6NKU6
|KG6NKU
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.