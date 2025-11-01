Erweiterte Funktionen
Anleihe 11/2025 (K) auf Stufe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG6NKP6
16.11.22 13:40
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13557154] (DE000KG6NKP6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,25 €
|100,00 €
|-0,75 €
|-0,75%
|16.11./12:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6NKP6
|KG6NKP
|100,00 €
|99,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,25 €
|-0,75%
|12:36
= Realtime
Aktuell
