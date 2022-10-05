Erweiterte Funktionen
100% Kapitalschutz Note auf E. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG6NKF7
05.10.22 17:30
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12956871] (DE000KG6NKF7) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.10./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6NKF7
|KG6NKF
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:29
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.