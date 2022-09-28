Erweiterte Funktionen
4,00% Protect Pro Indexanleihe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG6NKB6
28.09.22 12:15
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12687518] (DE000KG6NKB6) suspended

|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.09./12:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6NKB6
|KG6NKB
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:28


