Erweiterte Funktionen
Inflations Garant-Anleihe 03/20. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG6NK30
31.01.23 15:57
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14626895] (DE000KG6NK30) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.01./14:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6NK30
|KG6NK3
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|30.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.