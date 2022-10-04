Erweiterte Funktionen
OE Turbo Bull auf Twitter [Cit. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG6KXH2
04.10.22 18:19
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12110822] (DE000KG6KXH2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,69 €
|0,65 €
|0,04 €
|+6,15%
|04.10./18:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG6KXH2
|KG6KXH
|0,88 €
|0,18 €
Werte im Artikel
0,69
+6,15%
0,39
-2,50%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,69 €
|+6,15%
|16:43
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,69 €
|+2,99%
|17:37
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.