Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Newmont [Citigroup Gl. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG5XGD1
08.06.23 21:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12311297] (DE000KG5XGD1) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,10 €
|0,10 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG5XGD1
|KG5XGD
|0,72 €
|0,090 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,11 €
|+10,00%
|19:27
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,10 €
|0,00%
|08:57
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.