Call auf Newmont [Citigroup Gl. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG5XGD1




08.06.23 21:13
Instrument ID [12311297] (DE000KG5XGD1) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,10 € 0,10 € -   € 0,00% 08.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000KG5XGD1 KG5XGD 0,72 € 0,090 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		0,11 € +10,00%  19:27
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 0,10 € 0,00%  08:57
