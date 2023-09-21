Erweiterte Funktionen



Call auf Splunk [Citigroup Globa. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG58PL4




21.09.23 13:51
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [12086980] (DE000KG58PL4) suspended

Aktuell
Eilt: US-Militär ordert Drohnen dieses Drone Hot Stock
Massives Kaufsignal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,81 € 1,37 € 1,44 € +105,11% 21.09./15:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000KG58PL4 KG58PL 2,81 € 0,42 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		2,81 € +105,11%  15:46
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1,29 € -5,84%  08:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - AI Hot Stock mit revolutionärer Gesundheits App. Neuer 300% KI Aktientip nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...