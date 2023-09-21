Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Splunk [Citigroup Globa. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG58PL4
21.09.23 13:51
Instrument ID [12086980] (DE000KG58PL4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,81 €
|1,37 €
|1,44 €
|+105,11%
|21.09./15:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG58PL4
|KG58PL
|2,81 €
|0,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,81 €
|+105,11%
|15:46
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1,29 €
|-5,84%
|08:50
