Call auf Splunk [Citigroup Globa. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG58PC3
18.03.24 08:57
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12086974] (DE000KG58PC3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,21 €
|6,21 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.03./10:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG58PC3
|KG58PC
|6,28 €
|1,38 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,21 €
|0,00%
|15.03.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|6,20 €
|+1,64%
|09:08
