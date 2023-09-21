Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Splunk [Citigroup Globa. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG58PC3
21.09.23 13:51
Instrument ID [12086974] (DE000KG58PC3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,44 €
|3,62 €
|-0,18 €
|-4,97%
|21.09./15:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG58PC3
|KG58PC
|4,06 €
|1,27 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,44 €
|-4,97%
|13:03
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|3,49 €
|-3,32%
|08:50
= Realtime
Aktuell
