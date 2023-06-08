Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Newmont [Citigroup Gl. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG58BR1
08.06.23 21:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12086969] (DE000KG58BR1) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,09 €
|0,09 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG58BR1
|KG58BR
|0,97 €
|0,090 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,10 €
|+11,11%
|19:34
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,09 €
|0,00%
|08:55
= Realtime
Aktuell
