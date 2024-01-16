Erweiterte Funktionen
OE Turbo Bull auf Synopsys [C. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG54711
16.01.24 14:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12042348] (DE000KG54711) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,47 €
|19,80 €
|-0,33 €
|-1,67%
|16.01./16:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG54711
|KG5471
|27,24 €
|6,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,47 €
|-1,67%
|12:44
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|19,98 €
|+0,91%
|14:47
= Realtime
