Discount-Zertifikat auf Newmon. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG38AF0
08.06.23 21:13
Instrument ID [11639528] (DE000KG38AF0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,87 €
|37,75 €
|0,12 €
|+0,32%
|08.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG38AF0
|KG38AF
|45,22 €
|35,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|37,84 €
|+0,24%
|19:40
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|37,87 €
|+0,32%
|19:12
