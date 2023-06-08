Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount-Zertifikat auf Newmon. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG38AB9
08.06.23 21:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11639524] (DE000KG38AB9) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,72 €
|38,56 €
|0,16 €
|+0,41%
|08.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG38AB9
|KG38AB
|52,08 €
|36,94 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,69 €
|+0,44%
|19:38
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|38,72 €
|+0,41%
|19:12
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.