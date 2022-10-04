Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Twitter [Citigroup Glob. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KG0XNK3
04.10.22 18:19
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10718309] (DE000KG0XNK3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,74 €
|0,75 €
|-0,01 €
|-1,33%
|04.10./18:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KG0XNK3
|KG0XNK
|1,52 €
|0,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,74 €
|-1,33%
|17:46
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,77 €
|-2,53%
|08:26
= Realtime
