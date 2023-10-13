Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Activision Blizzard [Cit. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000KF3WU57
13.10.23 07:41
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9071820] (DE000KF3WU57) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,79 €
|2,79 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.10./08:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KF3WU57
|KF3WU5
|2,81 €
|1,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,79 €
|0,00%
|12.10.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|2,80 €
|0,00%
|12.10.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
