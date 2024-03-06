Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe (Quanto) auf Micr. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HVB8NC5
06.03.24 13:46
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [18610288] (DE000HVB8NC5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.03./12:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8NC5
|HVB8NC
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10:31
