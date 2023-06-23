Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf Deutsche Ban. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HVB7W00
23.06.23 12:24
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15897069] (DE000HVB7W00) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.06./12:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7W00
|HVB7W0
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10:07
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:27
