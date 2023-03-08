Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf Porsche [Hy. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000HVB7KB5
08.03.23 14:01
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14937997] (DE000HVB7KB5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.03./12:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7KB5
|HVB7KB
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|20.02.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.